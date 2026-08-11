"Send Me CVs": Prashant Kishor Says Will Deliver 10,000 Jobs In 3 Months

Poll strategist turned MLA Prashant Kishor has sought three months from his constituency, Bankipur, to put the bread-and-butter issues right - food grain, education, jobs and social security. Launching his "gratitude tour" today, Kishor promised to provide jobs to 10,000 people at his first stop - a school.

At the Ram Govind Singh Girls' High School, he met students. His words were as much for them as their parents.

"If your child is educated, submit their bio-data to my office. We will immediately arrange jobs for at least 10,000 youths from here. If people from any assembly constituency in Bihar are to secure the highest number of jobs, it will be the residents of Bankipur," he said.

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"Mark my words -- I have urged all my contacts across the country to provide employment to the people of Bihar. Furthermore, once the 'Jan Suraaj' system is established in Bihar, rest assured, your children will no longer need to go elsewhere to earn a living," he said.

The surprise verdict of the constituency of BJP chief Nitin Nabin - picking Kishor after 30 years of voting BJP - has been attributed to the vote of the young people following the massive protests over exam paper leak.

Nearly a third of Bankipur's voters are under 30, who chase big dreams. NEET and UGC-led institutions are routine goals for many.

Read: In Another Life, Prashant Kishor Helped Others Win Polls. Now He's Bihar's Newest MLA

Speaking at Yarpur Rajputana Gopal Sharan Singh Path, Kishor noted that people are hopeful that his victory will transform their lives. Such a transformation, he said, is only possible through education and employment, he said.

To that end, he declared that within a year, government schools will either improve significantly, or else Bankipur's children will attend private schools.

"Prashant Kishor will bear the responsibility for the fees, so you will not need to worry about the cost. This process will take a year," he added.

Kishor also sought three months to implement his two other key promises.

"Give me three months, and I ensure that no one will be able to demand even a single rupee as a bribe for issuing a ration card. Anyone entitled to a ration card will receive the full 5 kg of grain - not 4 kg. Those over the age of 60 who are not receiving the Rs 1,100 pension should submit applications to my office; it is our responsibility to ensure they receive the funds," he said.

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"Employment, education, a Rs 1,100 pension, and foodgrain - these four things will certainly be ensured. Please give me time to address other issues so that I can work in collaboration with the government," he added.

Kishor, whose Jan Suraaj Party had drawn a blank in the last assembly elections, had contested from Bankipur this time, winning the party's maiden seat. Many have called his victory as much of a phenomenon as actor-politician Vijay's victory in Tamil Nadu.

Since the results were declared, Kishor has been off grid. To questions on his whereabouts, he said today that he had been "working for the very people who elected me".