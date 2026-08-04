'No Time For Opposition Unity, Agenda Is Bihar': Prashant Kishor After Bankipur Win

"Bankipur will not be embarrassed by its representative now," declared Prashant Kishor, a day after his impressive win over the BJP in Bihar's Bankipur bypoll.

A former poll strategist who now heads the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), Kishor has become the newest MLA from Bankipur in Bihar, defeating his BJP rival by a margin of over 19,000 votes.

Speaking to NDTV after his poll victory, Kishor promised immediate improvements in Bankipur.

"In 3 months, you will see a visible change in Bankipur. I have promised to end corruption at the local level in Bankipur," he said.

The Bankipur bypoll was keenly watched as it was a BJP stronghold and the party's new president Nitin Nabin had vacated the seat after moving to the Rajya Sabha. It was a prestige battle for the BJP.

Prashant Kishor thanked the voters of Bankipur and vowed to work for the development of Bihar. He also said that the people have sent a message to the BJP that they must choose a leadership in Bihar that improves education and creates employment.

"My agenda is to ensure a good chief minister for Bihar. The state needs a government whose mission is to stop migration, promote education and bring jobs," he said.

On the education front, Kishor said that he will start an experiment in his constituency. "I will ensure visible improvement in the government schools in Bankipur and if that doesn't happen, I will make sure that the children of the poor in this area get the facility to go to private schools."

Reflecting on his party's dismal show in last year's Assembly election, Kishor said that he has "worked tirelessly for three years and people have rewarded us".

Pointing out that the BJP lost on two-thirds of the 422 booths in Bankipur, Prashant Kishor said that it showed that voters across castes and communities have voted for him.

"I have been urging people to vote beyond their caste and community choices and this time they have done that."

Insisting that his focus will remain on Bihar's progress, Kishor rejected the idea of working on Opposition unity in the state. "My focus is on Bihar, not on Opposition unity. We are working in Bihar and there is no need to work on Opposition unity here. My focus is on the development of Bihar."