I Stay Away From Politics, He Has A Good Team: Prashant Kishor's Wife On Win

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has won Bihar's Bankipur assembly by-election with a massive margin of some 20,000 votes. His wife, Dr Jahnavi Das, thanked voters for ensuring Kishor's debut in the assembly. She told NDTV, however, that she does not play a central role in his political work and would prefer to remain that way.



"We are all very, very happy. And I would like to thank the almighty Maa Kamakhya and the people of Bankipur and the entire people of Bihar and each and every member of his team, the Jan Suraaj team for this big victory," Dr Das told NDTV.



She pointed out she had some indications about the mandate turning out the way it did. "I was very hopeful because I heard the people of Bankipur would definitely want change... So definitely there was a lot of hope that he would win."



Despite Kishor's meteoric rise in Bihar's politics with taking a foothold in Bakipur, Dr Das said she does not want to join politics.



"See, in political life, I stay away. I think he has a good team to do that part," she told NDTV. "But in personal life, definitely I have to give him whatever support I can to the best of my possibility."



She declined to comment on whether this victory meant a larger political upheaval in Bihar. Dr Das said the relentless groundwork her husband has put in since he began his political journey has finally brought results.



"I think in 2025, maybe he worked very hard and his hard work continued. So I think this time the people have kind of accepted him. And so I really appreciate that."

He recorded a total of 64,151 votes, according to the Election Commission data, while the BJP's Neeraj Kumar received 44,827 votes. The RJD's Rekha Kumari ended third with 14,273 votes.



After his poll victory, Kishor promised reporters immediate improvements in Bankipur. "In 3 months, you will see a visible change in Bankipur. But for that, you will have to give me 3 months," he said.



"My doors are open not only for the people of Bankipur, but for the entire Bihar...I have not done something extraordinary here, but still demolished the BJP's stronghold of 30 years in just 30 days," he added.