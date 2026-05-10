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CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2026 Soon: What To Expect On Your Scorecard

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Last year, the board released the CBSE 12th result on May 13, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent.

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CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2026 Soon: What To Expect On Your Scorecard
CBSE Class 12 Result: The login details should be the same as mentioned on the CBSE admit card 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the Class 12 result date 2026 for candidates eagerly waiting for their scorecards. A total of 18,59,551 students appeared for the senior secondary examinations this year conducted from February 17 to April 10. Last year, the board released the CBSE 12th result on May 13, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent.

The board is yet to confirm the result announcement date. Meanwhile, students can be prepared with their login details. It is also important to keep the official websites in check. 

CBSE Official Result Portal

Students can access their CBSE Class 12 marksheets 2026 from the following portals:

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • digilocker.gov.in
  • UMANG application

Login Details Required 

To access the CBSE result 2026, candidates must enter the login credentials given below.

  1. Roll number
  2. School number
  3. Date of birth
  4. Admit card ID 

These details should be the same as mentioned on the CBSE admit card 2026.

Details Mentioned On Scorecard

The CBSE Class 12 marksheets will inform candidates about the following details:

  • Student's name
  • Roll number
  • Date of birth
  • School's name
  • Parents' name
  • List of subjects
  • Subject code
  • Total marks obtained in each subject
  • Marks in theory papers
  • Marks in practical exams/projects/internal assessments 
  • Additional subject details 
  • Positional grade (subject-wise)
  • Qualifying (pass/fail) status

Read more: North Vs South Pass Percentage Gap Over The Years In CBSE Class 12 Result

The DigiLocker website has also stated that the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 is coming soon. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy or note down their login details in advance for quick result access. 

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