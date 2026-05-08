CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Know Grading System, And Passing Marks Required

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 in the third week of May 2026 on its official websites. While students eagerly wait for the results, many are also searching for the minimum passing marks required to clear the board examinations. According to the official CBSE pass criteria, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the Class 12 board exams. For subjects that include practical examinations, students are required to pass separately in theory and practical components as well. The CBSE board also follows a grading system and provides compartment opportunities for students who fail in one subject.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Passing Marks Required

As per the official CBSE guidelines, students must score a minimum of 33% marks in every subject to pass the Senior School Certificate Examination. In subjects involving practical work, candidates must secure:

33% marks in theory

33% marks in practical

33% marks in aggregate

Students failing to meet these conditions will not be declared pass in that subject.

CBSE Class 12 Grading System 2026

CBSE awards grades to students based on their performance in each subject. The board follows a nine-point grading scale for external examinations:

A1 - Top 1/8th of passed students

A2 - Next 1/8th

B1 - Next 1/8th

B2 - Next 1/8th

C1 - Next 1/8th

C2 - Next 1/8th

D1 - Next 1/8th

D2 - Next 1/8th

E - Failed candidates

The grades are awarded after placing all passed students in rank order in each subject. Candidates who fail in one subject may also get an opportunity to appear for compartment examinations conducted by the board.