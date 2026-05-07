CBSE Board Results 2026: When Will CBSE Class 12 Result Be Declared? Check Expected Date Here

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date: More than 18 lakh students - including 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls - are eagerly waiting for the Class 12 results, which are expected to be announced soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The result announcement will include details such as the number of students scoring above 90% and 95%, along with district-wise, gender-wise, and stream-wise performance. While CBSE does not publish an official merit list, individual schools may release their toppers. With anticipation building, here's a look at whether the CBSE Class 12 results could be declared this week.

When Will CBSE Release Class 12 Results?

Based on previous years' trends and the expected timeline shared by exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the CBSE Class 12 results are likely to be announced between May 11 and May 17, 2026. Over the past three years, results have typically been declared around May 12 or May 13.

CBSE's OSM System For Faster Results

CBSE has introduced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 evaluations. Under this system, teachers assess scanned answer sheets digitally through a dedicated platform. The move aims to shorten the evaluation process from around 12 days to approximately nine days, helping speed up result declaration.

The system also reduces the chances of errors, especially in mark totalling, and ensures better consistency in evaluation. However, the marking scheme, weightage, and evaluation criteria remain unchanged.

Will You Get Grace Marks?

As per the guidelines, grace marks may be awarded to students who fall short of the passing mark (33 per cent) by one or two marks. Additionally, grace marks can also be given if a paper is found to be unusually difficult, lengthy, or includes questions outside the prescribed syllabus.

How Are Grades Awarded?

A1: Top one-eighth of passed candidates

A2: Next one-eighth

B1: Next one-eighth

B2: Next one-eighth

C1: Next one-eighth

C2: Next one-eighth

D1: Next one-eighth

D2: Next one-eighth

E: Failed candidates

Minimum Marks Required

Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the CBSE Class 12 board examinations in 2026