CBSE Class 12 Results: Why The Evaluation Process Went Digital This Year

CBSE Class 12 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a big change in how Class 12 answer sheets are checked in 2026. Instead of the usual paper checking, the board has started a digital system where answer sheets are checked on a screen.

Now, after exams, students' copies are scanned and uploaded to a secure online platform. Teachers from different parts of the country can log in and check these answers online, instead of handling physical bundles of papers. This has reduced the need to transport answer sheets, saving both time and effort.

One major reason for this change is to speed up the result process. Earlier, it used to take weeks because papers had to be physically sent to teachers. With the new system, many teachers can check answer sheets at the same time, which helps results come out faster.

The board also believes this method will reduce common mistakes. In the past, there were cases where answers were left unchecked or marks were added incorrectly. Now, the system helps calculate marks automatically and ensures that every answer is evaluated properly.

Another benefit is better transparency. Since all answer sheets are stored digitally, the process can be easily tracked. This can also help if there are any complaints or doubts about marking.

Teachers may also find this system more convenient, as they can check copies from home without travelling. Even with these concerns, CBSE is confident that this digital system will make evaluation faster, fairer, and more reliable for students.