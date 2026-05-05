CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: 95% Scorers Rise 95% In 8 years, Pass Percentage Up 5%

CBSE Class 12 Toppers Trend: The trend in CBSE Class 12 results over the past eight years shows a steady rise in high scorers, broadly in line with the increase in the number of students appearing for the examination. During the same period, the overall pass percentage has increased from 83.01 per cent in 2018 to 88.39 per cent in 2025 - a rise of over 5 percentage points - indicating a gradual improvement in overall performance alongside growing participation.

Data from 2018 to 2025 shows that the number of students scoring 95 per cent and above increased from 12,737 in 2018 to 24,867 in 2025 - a rise of around 95 per cent. Over the same period, the number of candidates appearing for the exam also expanded significantly, from around 11 lakh to 16,92,794.

This suggests that the increase in top scorers is largely linked to the growing number of candidates, rather than pointing to any disproportionate surge in high marks.

A year-wise analysis highlights how both scoring patterns and pass percentages have evolved.

In 2018, 12,737 students scored above 95 per cent and 72,569 crossed 90 per cent, with the overall pass percentage at 83.01 per cent. In 2019, more than 94,000 students scored above 90 per cent, while 17,693 crossed the 95 per cent mark, and the pass percentage rose slightly to 83.40 per cent.

The year 2020 saw a sharper improvement, with 38,686 students scoring above 95 per cent and the overall pass rate increasing to 88.78 per cent.

The pandemic year of 2021 recorded an exceptional spike. With alternative assessment methods in place, 70,004 students scored above 95 per cent, while the overall pass percentage surged to 99.37 per cent - the highest in the period.

The trend corrected in the following years. In 2022, the pass percentage declined to 92.71 per cent, with 33,432 students scoring above 95 per cent. This moderation continued in 2023, when the pass rate dropped further to 87.33 per cent and 22,622 students crossed the 95 per cent mark.

The results stabilised in 2024 and 2025. In 2024, the pass percentage stood at 87.98 per cent with 24,068 students scoring above 95 per cent, while in 2025, the pass rate improved slightly to 88.39 per cent, with 24,867 students crossing the 95 per cent mark.

CBSE Class 12 Trend Over 8 Years

A similar pattern is visible among students scoring above 90 per cent, with numbers peaking during the pandemic and then normalising as conventional examination processes resumed.

Overall, while the number of top scorers has increased significantly over time, the data indicates that this growth is closely aligned with the rise in student participation, alongside a moderate increase of over 5 percentage points in overall pass rates across the period.