CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: IVRS And SMS Steps To Check Scores Without Internet

As lakhs of students across India await the CBSE Class 12 results 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to provide multiple convenient ways to access scorecards. Along with the official websites, CBSE traditionally offers IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) and SMS services, ensuring that students can check their marks even without internet access.

These alternative methods are particularly helpful during peak result hours, when websites may slow down due to heavy traffic.

Checking CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 via IVRS

The IVRS facility allows students to obtain their subject-wise marks through a phone call. This service is usually operated in partnership with telecom providers and is available for a limited period after results are announced.

Steps to check results through IVRS:

Dial the CBSE-designated IVRS number from a landline or mobile phone

(for example, earlier formats used numbers starting with 24300699 followed by a region code)

(for example, earlier formats used numbers starting with 24300699 followed by a region code) Follow the automated voice instructions carefully

Enter or speak your roll number, school code, and other required details

Listen to your marks announced subject-wise

CBSE generally enables IVRS access across major regions, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and others, with standard call charges applied as per the service provider.

Checking CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 via SMS

For students who may not have immediate access to the internet or a smartphone, SMS-based result checking remains one of the fastest options.

Steps to check results via SMS:

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Type the message in the prescribed format, usually:

CBSE 12

Send the message to the CBSE-announced number

Receive your marks directly via SMS within moments

The exact SMS number and format will be officially announced by CBSE on result day.

Other Official Ways to Check Results

In addition to IVRS and SMS, CBSE Class 12 results 2026 will also be available through:

Official websites:

Digital platforms:

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy, as roll number, school number, and admit card ID are typically required.

Important Note for Students