CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: North Vs South Pass Percentage Gap Over The Years

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: With students eagerly waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results 2026, a look at the previous years' top performing regions has highlighted some regional gaps in the pass percentage of southern and northern regions. The official records have shown a consistency in the performance of southern states, dominating the first four positions in terms of number of students passing the board examination.

Top Performing Regions Of 2025

Last year, Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh made it to the first position with a pass percentage of 99.60 per cent. Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) secured the second position. Here is an official record of the top performing regions in the previous academic cycle as per the board's data.

Rank Region Pass Percentage 1 Vijaywada 99.60% 2 Trivandrum 99.32% 3 Chennai 97.39% 4 Bengaluru 95.95% 5 Delhi West 95.37%



We see a reversal of position between Trivandrum and Kerala from 2024 to 2025. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Delhi West retained their ranks.

North India's Performance In CBSE 12th Exam

Check the performance of some northern states based on their pass percentage as per the 2025 data. These states made it to the list with their respective percentages.

Delhi West: 95.37%

95.37% Delhi East: 95.06%

95.06% Chandigarh: 91.61%

91.61% Panchkula: 91.17%

91.17% Ajmer: 90.40%

90.40% Dehradun: 83.45%

83.45% Noida: 81.29%

81.29% Praygraj: 79.53%

These northern states made it to the list with Delhi West securing the fifth position, followed by Delhi East, Chandigarh, and Panchkula (Haryana).

Top Performing Regions Of 2024

In 2024, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.91 per cent. Check the top performing regions based on overall pass percentage in the CBSE board exam for the 2024 academic year.

Rank Region Pass Percentage 1 Trivandrum 99.91% 2 Vijaywada 99.04% 3 Chennai 98.47% 4 Bengaluru 96.95% 5 Delhi West 95.64%



Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada secured the second position, followed by Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in third place.

Did Northern States Make It To The Rank List In 2024?

Locating states from the north, we find Delhi West in fifth position with a pass percentage of 95.64 per cent, followed by Delhi East, recording a pass percentage of 94.51 per cent. From the state of Chandigarh, 91.09 per cent of students passed the CBSE 12th board exam in 2024. In Haryana's Panchkula, 90.26 per cent of candidates passed the exam.

Uttarakhand's Dehradun recorded a pass percentage of 83.82 per cent. The performance of Uttar Pradesh was reflected in the pass percentage of Noida, which stood at 80.27 per cent. On the other hand, 78.25 per cent of Class 12 students passed the board exam in Prayagraj in the 2024 result cycle.