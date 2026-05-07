CBSE Class 12th Results 2026: Students On Edge As Result Wait Continues

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Lakhs of students across India are waiting for the CBSE Class 12 board exam results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results soon, but the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time yet. According to reports, the results may be declared in the second or third week of May.

The CBSE Class 12 exams for 2026 started on February 17 and ended on April 10. All exams were conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Every year, CBSE usually releases the Class 12 results in May, and this year is also expected to follow the same pattern.

More than 18 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Since college admissions and counselling sessions will begin soon, students and parents are regularly checking the official websites for updates.

If we look at previous years, CBSE generally announced the Class 12 results between May 12 and May 15. In 2025, the overall pass percentage was 88.39 per cent, slightly better than 87.98 per cent in 2024. In 2023, the pass percentage stood at 87.33 per cent. Girls performed better than boys in all three years.

Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the official CBSE result website, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app. To access the result, they will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.