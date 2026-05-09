CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 results anytime soon. Though the board has not confirmed an official date yet, the results are likely to be announced by the third week of May based on past trends. Over the last three years, CBSE has declared the results on May 12 or May 13.
More than 18 lakh students are awaiting their scorecards. Once announced, the results will be available on the official websites as well as on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.
Where To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
Once released, students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms.
Official websites:
- cbse.gov.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
In addition, results will also be available through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), ensuring smoother access during peak traffic.
Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026
- Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link
- Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID
- Submit the details to view the result
- Download or print the scorecard for future reference
The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10, after which the board began the evaluation and result compilation process.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date And Time Live: Check All The Latest Updates Here
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News Live: Are SMS, IVRS Services Available For Students?
Along with websites and apps, CBSE will also provide SMS and IVRS facilities to help students access results during heavy traffic hours.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News Live: Which Apps Will Show Results?
DigiLocker and the UMANG app are among the key platforms where students can check and download their Class 12 results seamlessly.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News Live: How Can Students Download Scorecards?
Students can access and download their marksheets using roll number, school number, and admit card ID through official and alternate platforms.
CBSE Result 2026 Date Live: What To Do If Official Website Crashes?
Students need not panic if the official portal slows down, as CBSE results will also be accessible via UMANG, SMS services, and IVRS.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Live: Can DigiLocker Be Used To Check Marks?
Yes, CBSE Class 12 students will be able to download digital marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker after results are announced.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Live: Where Else Can Students Check Scores?
Apart from the CBSE official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, students will be able to access results through multiple alternate platforms during peak traffic.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Live: Official Website Not Working? Check Scores Here
Facing issues accessing the CBSE website? Students can also check Class 12 results through DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS once scorecards are released.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Live: When Will CBSE Class 12 Result Be Declared?
The CBSE is expected to declare the Class 12 results anytime soon. Though the board has not confirmed an official date yet, the results are likely to be announced by the third week of May based on past trends. Over the last three years, CBSE has declared the results on May 12 or May 13.