CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 results anytime soon. Though the board has not confirmed an official date yet, the results are likely to be announced by the third week of May based on past trends. Over the last three years, CBSE has declared the results on May 12 or May 13.

More than 18 lakh students are awaiting their scorecards. Once announced, the results will be available on the official websites as well as on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

Where To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Once released, students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms.

Official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

In addition, results will also be available through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), ensuring smoother access during peak traffic.

Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026

Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details to view the result

Download or print the scorecard for future reference

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10, after which the board began the evaluation and result compilation process.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date And Time Live: Check All The Latest Updates Here