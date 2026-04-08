CBSE Board Result 2026 Date Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 board examination (Session 1) results for 2026 by mid-April. The earlier release is being considered in view of the second board examination for Class 10 scheduled in May 2026. Around 25 lakh students are awaiting the announcement. However, CBSE has not yet confirmed an official date, and the results may be declared anytime. Last year, CBSE released the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 on May 13.

Starting this year, Class 10 students have the option to improve their performance in up to three subjects through the second examination (Session 2). The Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 11, while the Class 12 examinations are ongoing and will conclude on April 10. Exams for both classes began on February 17.

This year, over 43 lakh students are appearing for the board examinations, including around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The exams were conducted across 8,074 centres for Class 10 and are being held at 7,574 centres for Class 12.

Where To Check CBSE Results 2026

Once announced, students can check their results on the official platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Students will need to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the screen.

Key Points On Result Access

Students can also access their results through:

DigiLocker

UMANG app

SMS and IVRS services

Digital marksheets and certificates will be available on DigiLocker shortly after the declaration of results.

Exam and Result Context

In 2026, students appeared for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12. With the Class 10 exams concluded, students, parents, and schools are now awaiting the results.

While past trends suggest that results are typically released in mid-May, the 2026 timeline may differ due to the introduction of the second examination cycle for Class 10.

CBSE Board Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Check Latest Updates on Result Declaration