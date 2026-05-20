"Factually Incorrect": CBSE Rejects Claims Of Lapses In Class 12 Answer Book OSM Scanning

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book OSM Scanning: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday fact-checked claims circulating in the media alleging that the scanning of answer books under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system was not carried out properly due to inadequate preparation and paucity of time.

Responding to a report aired by a news channel that suggested irregularities in the scanning process, the Board dismissed the claim as factually incorrect and misleading.

In a post on its official X handle, the Board said, "A claim is circulating in the media that the scanning of answer books under OSM was not carried out properly due to inadequate preparation and paucity of time."

Clarifying the process, the Board asserted, "CBSE is a responsible national institution committed to ensuring fairness, transparency, and integrity in the examination and evaluation process. Every stage of the On-Screen Marking system, including scanning, quality checks, marking, and evaluation, was undertaken as per established procedures, with due diligence and under the constant supervision of the Board."

The Board further urged stakeholders and the public to rely only on official sources for verified information.

The CBSE has been facing intense scrutiny after a large number of students claimed that they did not receive the marks they expected and alleged discrepancies in the implementation of the OSM system during the evaluation process.

Over the past few days, the Board has repeatedly attempted to address these concerns through posts on its official X handle, notices, and official releases.

It added that OSM was conceptualised by CBSE in 2014 but could not be continued at the time due to the unavailability of suitable technological tools. It stated that there was no facility then to scan answer books without cutting them, and since pages could get misplaced during the process, the system was put on hold until appropriate technology became available.