Odisha 12th Board Result 2026 Out: Direct Link, Pass Percentage, Merit List

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is set to declare the Class 12 board examination results for all streams - Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational, at 12:30pm today. Once the results are officially announced, the direct link will be activated on chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in, allowing students to check their scores and download their marksheets.

According to data shared by the board, a total of 4,00,736 students had registered for the Plus Two board examinations this year. Of these, 2,56,042 students appeared from the Arts stream, 1,14,238 from Science, 24,533 from Commerce, and 5,923 from the Vocational stream.

The Class 12 board examinations began on February 18 and concluded on March 21, while the practical examinations were conducted between January 2 and January 15. Apart from the official websites, the results will also be available on DigiLocker.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: Details Available On Marksheet

Name of the student and parents

Roll number

Stream name

Marks secured in individual subjects

Total marks obtained

Result status (Pass/Fail)

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Steps To Check And Download Result