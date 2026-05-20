Odisha 12th Board Result 2026 Out: Direct Link, Pass Percentage, Merit List

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is set to declare the Class 12 board examination results for all streams - Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational, at 12:30pm today. Once the results are officially announced, the direct link will be activated on chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in, allowing students to check their scores and download their marksheets.
According to data shared by the board, a total of 4,00,736 students had registered for the Plus Two board examinations this year. Of these, 2,56,042 students appeared from the Arts stream, 1,14,238 from Science, 24,533 from Commerce, and 5,923 from the Vocational stream.
The Class 12 board examinations began on February 18 and concluded on March 21, while the practical examinations were conducted between January 2 and January 15. Apart from the official websites, the results will also be available on DigiLocker.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: Details Available On MarksheetThe marksheet will contain the following details:
- Name of the student and parents
- Roll number
- Stream name
- Marks secured in individual subjects
- Total marks obtained
- Result status (Pass/Fail)
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Steps To Check And Download Result
- Visit the official websites, chseodisha.nic.in or results.odisha.gov.in
- Click on the link for CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2026
- Enter the required login credentials and click on submit
- The result will appear on the screen
- Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference