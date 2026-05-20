CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Declared: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha declared the Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 20, for all streams including Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational. Students who appeared for the Odisha Plus Two board examinations can now access their scorecards online through the official websites using their roll number and registration details. This year, the Science stream recorded an impressive pass percentage of 88.80 percent, while Arts registered 84.50 percent. The Vocational stream recorded a 77.27 percent pass rate. More than 4.1 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 board examinations conducted across the state this year.

Direct Link: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026

Odisha 12th Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can check their CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 through the following official websites:

Steps to Download CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to download their scorecards online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for "CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026".

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Odisha Plus Two Marksheet 2026

Students are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned in the online marksheet:

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Division/Grade

Qualifying status

Students are advised to carefully check their details on CHSE 12th Result 2026, if they find any discrepancy, connect with school authority immediately.