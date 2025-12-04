Odisha Class 12 Exams 2026: Date Sheet Released, Details Here

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Exams: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has released the date sheet/time table for the 2026 Annual Higher Secondary Examination (Class 12). The exams will begin on February 18, 2026, and continue until March 21, 2026. Theory papers will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, while vocational exams will take place from 10 am to 12 pm or at different timings for certain subjects.

Internal assessments (regular) will be conducted for 30 to 45 minutes, and practical exams will be of two hours' duration. Both will be held between December 22 and December 31, 2025. Practical exams for regular and ex-regular students are scheduled from January 2 to January 15, 2026.

Candidates who miss any Internal Assessment/Project or Practical exam due to valid reasons will be permitted to take them between January 10 and January 15, 2026.

The official notice advises candidates to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the scheduled start time and enter the hall at least 15 minutes before the exam begins. Project evaluation and viva voce for Commerce stream students will be carried out by school teachers in groups of 24 students.

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Exams: How To Download Odisha Class 12 Date Sheet?

Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in

On the homepage, click on "Programme For Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2026" link under "Important Links" section.

The date sheet will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Download Link - "Odisha CHSE Date Sheet Class 12 Download Link 2026".