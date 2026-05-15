CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date, And Time Here

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 soon on the official websites. Students who appeared for the CHSE Odisha examinations this year will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets online using their roll number and registration details. The board will release results for all streams including Science, Commerce, and Arts together. The online scorecard will contain important details such as subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, grades, and qualifying status. Students are advised to regularly visit the official result portals for the latest updates regarding the Odisha CHSE Result 2026 declaration. Digital marksheets are also expected to be available through DigiLocker for easier student access.

CHSE Odisha Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can check the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 through the following official websites once the link is activated:

Due to heavy traffic after the result declaration, students may face temporary delays while accessing the websites. Candidates are advised to remain patient and refresh the page after some time if required.

How to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026?

Students can follow the steps given below to download their Odisha CHSE marksheet online:

Visit the Odisha Board official website at chseodisha.nic.in

Click on the "CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026" link

Enter roll number and registration details

Submit the login credentials

The Odisha Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use

Students should carefully verify all details mentioned on the marksheet after downloading it.