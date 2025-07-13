Advertisement

Kerala Plus 2 Save A Year Result To Be Released Soon, Download Here

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result: Students will need to score minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to pass the Plus 2 SAY examination.

  • DHSE will soon release the Kerala Plus 2 SAY examination result
  • Check and download the result on the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Students will be able to apply for re-evaluation if they are not satisfied with their result
Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Result 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to release the result for Plus 2 Save A Year (SAY) examinations 2025 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the result on the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.

The Plus 2/Class 12 SAY examinations were conducted between June 23 and June 27, 2025.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY: How To Download Plus 2 SAY Results?

  • Visit the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Results link.
  • A new page will open.
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY: Official Websites To Check Results

Students will be able to check their results on the official websites, listed below:

  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Students will need to score minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to pass the Plus 2 SAY examination.

Those who are not satisfied with their result will be able to apply for re-evaluation and if any, changes will be made in their result.

The overall passing percentage for the main Kerala Plus 2 examination, held from March 6 to March 29, 2025 was recorded at 77.81 per cent.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result, Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result Date, Kerala Class 12 SAY Result Download
