The wait for the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to end soon as lakhs of students across the country are looking forward to their board exam scores. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results shortly after completing the evaluation process.

This year, a total of 18,59,551 students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations held across 7,574 centres nationwide. The examinations for 120 subjects were conducted between February 17 and April 10.

Among the total candidates, 10,27,552 were male students, while 8,31,999 female students appeared for the examinations. With the evaluation work reportedly nearing completion, students are now eagerly waiting for the official declaration of results.

Although CBSE has not officially confirmed the result date, trends from previous years and inputs from teachers involved in the evaluation process suggest that the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is likely to be declared in the third week of May.

Once announced, students will be able to check their CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on the official websites including cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

Students will also be able to download their CBSE marksheet 2026 online as a provisional scorecard, which can be used for admission and verification purposes.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date And Time Live: Check All The Latest Updates Here