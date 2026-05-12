CBSE 12th Board Result 2026: How To Download Scorecards Through DigiLocker

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 On DigiLocker: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results soon. Ahead of the declaration, DigiLocker has issued a notice informing students that the "CBSE Class 12 Results 2026" will be available on the platform shortly.

In a post shared on X, DigiLocker advised students to activate their accounts in advance to access their results instantly once released. The platform also shared steps for students who do not have an APAAR ID to create their DigiLocker accounts.

How To Create DigiLocker Account Without APAAR ID

Students without an APAAR ID can follow these steps to create a DigiLocker account:

Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in

Click on the "Get Started" option

Enter the required details and the access code provided by the school

Verify the mobile number through OTP

The DigiLocker account will be activated successfully

DigiLocker stated that students should complete the process before the result announcement day to avoid last-minute issues.

How To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026 Through DigiLocker

Once the results are declared, students can follow these steps to download their digital marksheets:

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Log in using the registered mobile number and security PIN

Go to the "Issued Documents" section

Select "Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)"

Click on "Class XII Marksheet 2026"

Enter the required details, including roll number and school code

Download the digital marksheet for future reference

Digital Documents Available On DigiLocker

CBSE provides digital academic documents through its academic repository, "Parinam Manjusha", integrated with DigiLocker. Students will be able to access the following documents digitally:

Marksheet-cum-certificate

Migration certificate

Skill certificate (where applicable)

More than 18 lakh students are awaiting the CBSE Class 12 results this year.