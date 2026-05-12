CBSE Goes Mobile And Digital: Here's All You Need To Know

CBSE 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all prepared to declare the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 soon on its official result portal. Reports suggest that the result announcement is imminent today or by this week. It is advisable that CBSE board 12th students should be prepared with all official result channels and login details. With the board going all digital and mobile with their result declaration process, this article will guide you through all official and reliable channels to access the CBSE Class 12 marksheets.

CBSE Class 12 Results On Official Websites

As per previous years, this year too, the Central Board of Secondary Education will be hosting its Class 12 results on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). Students can access their results through following websites:

results.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

Marksheets On DigiLocker, All Records On 'Prinam Manjusha'

Class 12 students must note that the CBSE will provide Class 12 digital academic documents, such as marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate, through its own academic repository, 'Parinam Manjusha', which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE, the official document stated.

How Schools Can Access Students' Scorecards?

According to the official information, CBSE schools will get their students' scorecards on their registered email IDs.

Check Your Scores On UMANG Application

Students can also view their results on the UMANG application which is available for android, IOS and Windows based smart phones.

CBSE Marksheets On DigiResults For Android Users

The CBSE results will also be available via an Android mobile application, "DigiResults", as per the board's official announcement.

CBSE 12th Result Through IVRS

Class 12 board students can also access their CBSE marks through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). Check the contact details below.

For local subscribers in Delhi: 24300699

For subscribers in other parts of the country: 011 - 24300699

Check Your CBSE Class 12 Result Via SMS

CBSE Class 12 candidates can get their scorecards via an SMS. Students can type "cbse12 <roll number> <school number> <centre number> and send it to 7738299899 to get their qualifying status through an SMS alert.

Students must be prepared with their roll number, school number, and school ID to access their scorecards as soon as the result link becomes active.