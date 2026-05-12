CBSE 12th 2026: Why Parents Should Not Compare Marks After Results

With the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected soon, conversations about marks, percentages and college admissions have started in many homes. While some students are excited, many also feel nervous because of the pressure linked to scores and comparisons.

Every year after board results are announced, social media gets filled with topper stories and high scores. Relatives, neighbours and family friends often ask students about their marks, which can increase stress and pressure.

Every Student Is Different

Not every student performs the same way in exams. Some students are better at practical work, sports, arts, communication or technical skills. Board exam marks cannot fully measure a student's intelligence, talent or future success.

Marks Do Not Decide Success

Many successful people in different fields did not score the highest marks in school. They built successful careers through hard work, talent and skills developed over time.

Comparison Can Harm Confidence

Result season is already stressful for students. Constant comparison can make them feel their efforts are not good enough, even after months of preparation. This pressure may lead to anxiety, low confidence and fear of failure.

Parents Have an Important Role

Parents play a major role during result time. A calm and supportive reaction can help students feel more confident, even if their marks are lower than expected.

Encourage Growth, Not Competition

Instead of comparing children with others, parents should encourage them to focus on future goals and personal growth. Appreciating their effort and discussing future plans positively can help students handle results in a better way.

Results Are Not Everything

CBSE Class 12 results are important, but they are not the final judgment of a student's abilities or future. What matters most is learning from experiences, improving with time and moving forward with confidence.