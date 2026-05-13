CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Ways To Check Scores On DigiLocker, UMANG And SMS

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 13. Students who appeared for the board examinations can access their results through the official websites and alternative digital platforms, once released. The board will activate the result links for Class 12 students. Candidates may face slow loading or heavy traffic on official websites such as cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in due to a large number of users checking results simultaneously. Students can also use DigiLocker, UMANG App, SMS, and IVRS facilities to access their marksheets and certificates.

Steps to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on Official Website

Visit the official CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link that says "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026."

Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and centre

Number.

Click on the "Submit" button.

The CBSE Class 12 scorecard will appear on the screen.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker?

Visit the DigiLocker results portal.

Log in using a registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account.

Search for "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026."

Enter the required roll number details.

Download the digital marksheet and save it for future reference.

Students who have not registered on DigiLocker can create an account by completing mobile

OTP verification and setting login credentials.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on UMANG App?

Download and install the UMANG App.

Open the application and search for the CBSE section.

Enter the required login details.

Fill in the roll number and centre number carefully.

View and download the scorecard PDF.

Steps to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Through SMS

CBSE has also provided an SMS facility for students who do not have internet access.

Open the messaging application on your mobile phone.

Type the message in the prescribed format:CBSE12 Roll Number School Number Center Number

Verify all entered details carefully.

Send the SMS to the official CBSE result service number announced by the board.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready while checking the result through any

platform. The online marksheet is provisional in nature, and original documents will be issued by schools later.