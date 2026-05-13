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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Today: Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 is expected today. Over 18 lakh students await scorecards at official websites, DigiLocker, and UMANG. Check expected date and time here.

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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Today: Direct Link, Steps To Check Here
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 expected to be announced today.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results today, May 13, although the board has not yet released any official confirmation regarding the exact CBSE 12th Result 2026 date and time. More than 18 lakh students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations 2026 are eagerly waiting for their scorecards and result updates. Once the result is declared, students will be able to access their marks online through the official websites using their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. In addition to the official portals, digital marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker and UMANG platforms after the result link is activated by the board.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can check their CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 on these following websites, once released:

How to Check CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Online?

Once the result is released, students can follow the given below steps to download the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 online:

  • Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 link
  • Enter the login credentials required like roll number, and date of birth
  • Now click on the submit button
  • Check your scores and download result for future use

With over 18 lakh students waiting for the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official websites for the latest result updates and announcements.

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