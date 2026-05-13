CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Trivandrum Tops Region-Wise Pass Percentage, Prayagraj Records Lowest

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 Result 2026 on May 13, 2026 on the official website. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.20%, showing a decline of 3.19% compared to last year's 88.39%. More than 17 lakh students appeared for the examination conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026. Among all regions, Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region with an impressive 95.62% pass percentage, while Prayagraj recorded the lowest at 72.43%. Delhi-West and Delhi-East also delivered strong performances with pass percentages above 91%, reflecting consistent academic achievement across the capital regions. Students can access their scorecards through the official CBSE websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app. The board has also released detailed region-wise performance data along with Delhi and foreign schools statistics.

CBSE Class 12 Region-Wise Pass Percentage 2026

CBSE has released the region-wise performance statistics for the Class 12 board examinations 2026. Here is the complete list:

Trivandrum - 95.62%

Chennai - 93.84%

Bengaluru - 93.19%

Vijayawada - 92.77%

Delhi West - 92.34%

Delhi East - 91.73%

Ahmedabad - 90.60%

Gurugram - 88.45%

Ludhiana - 87.92%

Pune - 87.32%

Ajmer - 86.78%

Panchkula - 85.73%

Ranchi - 85.01%

Guwahati - 83.41%

Lucknow - 82.21%

Bhubaneswar - 81.71%

Dehradun - 81.42%

Raipur - 80.88%

Bhopal - 79.43%

Noida - 79.02%

Patna - 74.45%

Prayagraj - 72.43%

Delhi Region Performance in CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Delhi-East Region Performance

Registered Candidates: 1,81,701

Appeared Candidates: 1,80,995

Passed Candidates: 1,66,019

Pass Percentage: 91.73%

Delhi-West Region Performance

Registered Candidates: 1,20,276

Appeared Candidates: 1,19,737

Passed Candidates: 1,10,564

Pass Percentage: 92.34%

Overall Delhi Region Performance

Registered Candidates: 3,01,977

Appeared Candidates: 3,00,732

Passed Candidates: 2,76,583

Overall Pass Percentage: 91.97%

Foreign Schools Performance in CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Total Registered Students (2026): 24,047

Total Appeared Students: 24,009

Total Passed Students: 21,728

Overall Pass Percentage: 90.50%

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 reflects strong performances across several regions, with Trivandrum emerging as the top-performing region this year.