CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Trivandrum Tops Region-Wise Pass Percentage, Prayagraj Records Lowest

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 Result 2026 on May 13, 2026 on the official website. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.20%, showing a decline of 3.19% compared to last year's 88.39%. More than 17 lakh students appeared for the examination conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026. Among all regions, Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region with an impressive 95.62% pass percentage, while Prayagraj recorded the lowest at 72.43%. Delhi-West and Delhi-East also delivered strong performances with pass percentages above 91%, reflecting consistent academic achievement across the capital regions. Students can access their scorecards through the official CBSE websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app. The board has also released detailed region-wise performance data along with Delhi and foreign schools statistics.
CBSE Class 12 Region-Wise Pass Percentage 2026
CBSE has released the region-wise performance statistics for the Class 12 board examinations 2026. Here is the complete list:
- Trivandrum - 95.62%
- Chennai - 93.84%
- Bengaluru - 93.19%
- Vijayawada - 92.77%
- Delhi West - 92.34%
- Delhi East - 91.73%
- Ahmedabad - 90.60%
- Gurugram - 88.45%
- Ludhiana - 87.92%
- Pune - 87.32%
- Ajmer - 86.78%
- Panchkula - 85.73%
- Ranchi - 85.01%
- Guwahati - 83.41%
- Lucknow - 82.21%
- Bhubaneswar - 81.71%
- Dehradun - 81.42%
- Raipur - 80.88%
- Bhopal - 79.43%
- Noida - 79.02%
- Patna - 74.45%
- Prayagraj - 72.43%
Delhi Region Performance in CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
- Delhi-East Region Performance
- Registered Candidates: 1,81,701
- Appeared Candidates: 1,80,995
- Passed Candidates: 1,66,019
- Pass Percentage: 91.73%
Delhi-West Region Performance
- Registered Candidates: 1,20,276
- Appeared Candidates: 1,19,737
- Passed Candidates: 1,10,564
- Pass Percentage: 92.34%
Overall Delhi Region Performance
- Registered Candidates: 3,01,977
- Appeared Candidates: 3,00,732
- Passed Candidates: 2,76,583
- Overall Pass Percentage: 91.97%
Foreign Schools Performance in CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
- Total Registered Students (2026): 24,047
- Total Appeared Students: 24,009
- Total Passed Students: 21,728
- Overall Pass Percentage: 90.50%
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 reflects strong performances across several regions, with Trivandrum emerging as the top-performing region this year.