CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2026: Girls Maintain Lead At 88.86%, Boys At 82.13%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board results for 2026, and once again, girls have outperformed boys.

This year, 88.86 per cent of girls passed the exam, while the pass percentage for boys stood at 82.13 per cent. The gap clearly shows that girls have performed better and continued their dominance in board results.

For the last five years, girls have consistently outperformed boys in CBSE Class 12 results. The data shows that their pass percentage has remained higher every year, making this a strong and continuing trend.

Even this year, despite tough competition between boys and girls, girls have managed to stay ahead. Their better performance highlights a steady improvement and strong academic consistency.

Number of Students Appeared

This year, around 18.5 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board exam. Out of these: 10.2 lakh were boys and 8.3 lakh were girls

The large number of students shows the scale of the examination, and the results reflect a competitive academic environment.

Last Year's Performance

The same trend was seen last year as well. In 2025:

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent

Boys had a pass percentage of 85.70 per cent

This means there was a gap of around 6 per cent between boys and girls, showing a clear lead by girls. The pattern has remained consistent, with girls performing slightly better every year.