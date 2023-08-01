CBSE Compartment Result For Class 12 Out, Here's To Download Scorecard

CBSE Compartment Result: Class 10th Compartment results are also expected to be released soon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the class 12 compartment examinations today. Students can check their scores by visiting the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. To access the scores online, students will have to enter their roll number, school number and admit card ID.

The CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams commenced on July 17, 2023. To download the compartment results, follow the below steps:

Visit the official site of CBSE: cbseresults.nic.in, or results.cbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the CBSE Compartment Result 2023 for Class 12

Enter the login details, i.e., roll number, school number and admit card ID, and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Notably, Class 10th Compartment results are also expected to be released soon. The CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam took place between July 17 and July 22, 2023.

CBSE declared the results for the Class 10th and 12th board exams on May 12, 2023.

The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 was held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams took place from February 15 to April 5, 2023



