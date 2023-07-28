CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon: Steps To Download Scorecard

CBSE Compartment Exams 2023 were held from July 17, 2023 to July 22, 2023.

Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CBSE compartment result in 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 students anytime soon. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 results through the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Notably, students who couldn't clear one or two subjects in the regular board exams were permitted to appear for supplementary or compartmental exams.

CBSE Compartment Results 2023: How to check Class 10, 12 results

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the CBSE Compartment Result 2023 for Class 10, 12 link available

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

The CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam took place between 17th July and 22nd July 2023, while the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams commenced on 17th July 2023.

CBSE declared the results for the Class 10th and 12th board exams on May 12, 2023.