Delhi Class 12 Compartment Result: Pass Percentage Up From 91.59% To 94.18%

There was a growth of 2.59% in the overall pass percentage.

After the announcement of the compartment examination results, the total Class XII board results for Delhi government schools saw an improvement in the pass rate from 91.59% to 94.18%.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said nearly 6,000 students in Class 12 passed the compartment exam.

"Several students had to appear for compartmental exams, and the results have boosted their self-confidence. They have proven that one should never give up in any situation. There is a 2.59 per cent increase in the overall results of our Class 12 board after the compartmental exams," she said.

According to the Delhi government, 10,601 students from government schools appeared in the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams, out of which 5,899 students cleared the test.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced class 12 Compartment exam results on August 1.

The supplementary examinations of all the subjects of class 12 were conducted on July 17, 2023, across the nation and in 26 countries abroad.

The notification said that the mark sheet cum passing certificate of the regular students will be sent to their schools, and for the private candidates, their mark sheet and passing certificate will be sent to their examination centres in Delhi and other cities.

to the address given by the candidates in the application forms.

"Results are already available in the DigiLocker of the students, and the verification process will start on August 3, 2023," it added.

Earlier, CBSE announced its Class 12 and 10 exam results on May 12.

As per the officials, the national pass percentage has fallen this year. However, the Trivandrum region tops the list with 99.91 percent.

CBSE Class 12 board exams were held in February, March, and April. As many as 16,96,770 students were eligible to appear for these exams.



(With inputs from agencies)