CBSE Compartment Result For Class 10 Declared: Steps To Download Scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the class 10 compartment examinations today. These exams were conducted between July 17 to 22 for students who did not pass the regular board examinations. The students can check their marks by visiting the official websites cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. To check the results on the website, students are required to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

Here are the steps to download the results:

Visit the official site of CBSE: cbseresults.nic.in, or results.cbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the CBSE Compartment Result 2023 for Class 10

Enter the login details- roll number, school number, date of birth admit card ID and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the website.

Check the result and download the page.

Print it for future reference.

The board said in a press release, "CBSE has declared the result within a fortnight by working in such a manner to avoid inconvenience to above-mentioned categories of candidates so that these students can continue their studies in class XI."

Notably, the compartment results for Class 12 were released on August 1.

The CBSE also released the notification for the re-evaluation and verification procedure for the results of the Class 10 and 12 final exams for the academic year 2022-23. The board informed that the processing charges for verification of marks stand at Rs 500 per subject while the "request for re-evaluation/challenges shall be accepted only for theory portion" for Rs 100 per question." CBSE stated that the process for the same would begin by August 7.