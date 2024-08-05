CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 supplementary examinations 2024 soon. The board had previously announced the results for the Class 12 supplementary exams. Students who took the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official websites, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, once they are released. They will need to enter their roll number and date of birth to access their scorecards.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2024: Steps To Download Results

Go to the official result website of CBSE: cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, "CBSE Class 10 compartment exam results 2024" on the homepage

Enter your login details on the new page that appears on the screen

Check the result and save it

Take a printout of the result for future reference

The board had earlier announced the results for the Class 12 supplementary exams. Approximately 29.78% of students have qualified the Class 12 supplementary exam. Of the total 127,473 students who appeared, around 37,957 have passed. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 33.47% compared to 27.90% for boys.

The supplementary examination was conducted from July 15 to 22. This year, more than 2 lakh students, including 122,170 Class 12 students and 132,337 Class 10 students, were placed in the compartment category.

Candidates are required to achieve at least 33% marks in each subject to clear the exams. The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 final exams 2024 stood at 93.12%, while for Class 12, it was 87.98%.