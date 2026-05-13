CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out: 85.20% Students Pass, Download Link, Official Websites Here

CBSE 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 board examination results today, May 13, 2026. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.20 per cent. Students can now download their marksheet via the official website results.cbse.nic.in.

Pass Percentage Declines

The overall pass percentage in CBSE Board Class 12 examinations saw a decline this year. In 2026, a total of 17,80,365 students registered for the exam, out of which 17,68,968 appeared and 15,07,109 students passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 85.20 per cent. Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 88.39 per cent, with 14,96,307 students passing the examination. This marks a drop of 3.19 percentage points in the overall pass percentage compared to 2025.

Key Highlights This Year

Overall pass percentage is 85.20% down by 3.19% from 2025.

Girls have done better than Boys by 6.73%

Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage of 95.62%, and Prayagraj the lowest at 72.43%.

Official Websites To Download Class 12 Result

How To Download CBSE Class 12 Result From Official Website?

Visit the official CBSE results website results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on "Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) 2026".

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on "Submit".

The marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future use.

Alternate Ways To Download Class 12 Marksheet (To Avoid Heavy Traffic)

Via DigiLocker

Visit DigiLocker portal at digilocker.gov.in.

Click on "Go To Result" and select "CBSE XIIth Result 2026".

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

The digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Students without APAAR-linked accounts can also register using their school code, roll number, and 6-digit access code.

Direct Link To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026 Via DigiLocker

How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result Via UMANG App?

Open the UMANG app or website umang.gov.in.

Click on "CBSE Class XII Results 2026".

Enter required credentials such as roll number and application details.

View and download the result.

How Are Grades Awarded?