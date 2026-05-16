CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Re-Evaluation Dates Out, Check Schedule Here

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the Class 12 Result 2026 post-result process for students who wish to apply for verification of marks, scanned copies of evaluated answer books, and re-evaluation. As per the official notice, students can apply online for scanned copies from May 19 to May 22, 2026, till 11:59:59 pm. The verification of issues observed and re-evaluation process will begin from May 26 and continue till May 29, 2026. CBSE has also informed students that all online processes can be completed even on holidays through the official website.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Schedule

CBSE has clarified that all applications will be accepted only through online mode. Check the below dates for CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Process:

Applying for scanned copy of evaluated answer books: May 19 to May 22, 2026

May 19 to May 22, 2026 Last time to apply: 11:59:59 pm

11:59:59 pm Fee for scanned copy: Rs 700 per subject

Rs 700 per subject Verification of issues observed: May 26 to May 29, 2026

May 26 to May 29, 2026 Re-evaluation application dates: May 26 to May 29, 2026

May 26 to May 29, 2026 Fee for verification: Rs 500 per answer book

Rs 500 per answer book Fee for re-evaluation: Rs 100 per question

Steps Students Should Follow Before Applying

Students can follow these steps for CBSE Class 12th Re-Evaluation Process:

Download the official marking scheme from the CBSE website.

Keep the question paper and marking scheme together while checking the answer book.

Compare answers carefully with the official marking scheme.

Clearly identify questions where marks may not have been awarded correctly.

Mention all discrepancies properly while submitting the request online.

Ensure that the explanation is simple and easy for experts to understand.

Submit applications before the last date to avoid missing the deadline.

CBSE stated that corrections will be made only if the claim is found valid after expert verification.

The final decision taken by CBSE will be considered final and binding for all students.

Students are advised to carefully review their answer sheets and complete the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation process within the prescribed dates.