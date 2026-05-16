CBSE Issues Official Statement On Class 12 Result 2026 Controversy

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official statement over the controversy surrounding the Class 12 Result 2026 and the On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system. The clarification came after students, parents, and teachers raised concerns on social media regarding unexpectedly low marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. Some students also claimed that despite qualifying competitive exams like JEE, they failed in CBSE board exams. Defending the digital evaluation process, CBSE said the OSM system ensures transparency, fairness, and consistency in marking. The board will begin the CBSE 12th re-evaluation process from May 19, 2026.

CBSE Defends OSM Evaluation System

In its official statement shared through social media, CBSE clarified that the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system was introduced to make the evaluation process more transparent. According to the board, the digital checking process ensures that students are awarded step-wise marks properly and reduces the possibility of manual mistakes during assessment.

This year, the CBSE Class 12 pass percentage dropped to 85.2%, marking the lowest result performance in the last seven years. The board's pass criteria clearly mention that students must secure at least 33% marks separately in theory and practical examinations to pass a subject.

CBSE 12th Revaluation 2026 Process Begins From May 19

CBSE has announced that the re-evaluation process for Class 12 Result 2026 will begin from May 19. Students who feel their marks are lower than expected must first apply for photocopies of their evaluated answer books. After reviewing the copies, students can then apply for verification or re-evaluation of specific answers.

The board has instructed candidates to complete the process within the official deadlines and pay the required application fees. CBSE also clarified that corrective action will be taken if any discrepancy is found during re-evaluation.

As per CBSE examination rules, candidates who fail in one subject may also become eligible for compartment examinations, provided they meet other pass criteria conditions. The board is expected to release the detailed schedule and fee structure for re-evaluation shortly on its official website.