CBSE Class 10 Board Result First Time In April: Know Why

CBSE Class 10 Board Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all prepared to announce the CBSE Class 10 results 2026 on its official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The board conducted the first and main examination from February 17 to March 11. As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has decided to implement the policy of two board examinations in Class 10 from 2026 examinations. For the first time, the CBSE will release board exam results in April 2026, to facilitate the two exam policy.

According to the June 25, 2025, notification, the CBSE board students can now appear for two board exams, one main examination and one for improvement, if desired. In an attempt to introduce greater flexibility, student choice, and best-of-two attempts, the board will release the CBSE 10th board result 2026 in the month of April. The performance of the candidates in the main examination will also be made available on the DigiLocker platform. The board made the main examination compulsory for all students, whereas the second exam is only for improvement, if desired.

Students can use their CBSE Class 10 main examination marks for admission to Class 11, if not willing to appear in the second examination for improvement. According to the official notification, passing documents will be issued to all students after the results of the second examinations. The board will declare results for the Class 10 second examinations in the month of June. The merit certificate will also be issued only after the second examination.

Students must also note that the facilities of verification and re-evaluation will also be made available only after the declaration of the second board exam results, according to the official document. To give students enough time to decide for the second attempt, the board will release the CBSE Class 10 main exam results in April 2026.

All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.