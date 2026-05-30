"Never Said Schools Must Teach French, German; Learn Them As 4th Language": Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday clarified that schools have not been directed to teach foreign languages such as French, German or Spanish under the National Education Policy (NEP), responding to concerns over the availability of teachers for the implementation of the three-language framework.

In an interview with NDTV, Pradhan said the government had never asked schools to introduce French or German as part of the policy.

When asked how schools would arrange teachers for Indian languages if they were already facing challenges in recruiting foreign-language faculty, the minister said there was no shortage of teachers for native languages. He noted that in the overwhelming majority of CBSE schools, students were already being taught native languages up to Class 8.

"Teachers are already there. Where is the shortage of teachers?" Pradhan said, adding that students in most CBSE schools had traditionally studied three languages from Classes 6 to 8.

To explain the continuity envisaged under the policy, the minister cited the example of his daughter, who studied Hindi, English and Marathi. He said that if she were currently in Class 9, she would have continued studying Marathi because she had already learned the language up to Class 8.

Pradhan said there was no confusion about the implementation of the policy, asserting that nearly 99% of students studying in CBSE schools, as well as students in most state boards, already follow a three-language system. He said the NEP seeks to continue this arrangement beyond Class 8.

"Most students in India already study three languages. State boards continue with the three-language system up to Class 10, and the NEP says schools should continue teaching three languages beyond Class 8," he said.

The minister also claimed that only a small section of the CBSE ecosystem was opposing the move. Citing data, he said such schools and students accounted for about 1% of the system, while acknowledging their right to challenge the policy.

Pradhan said students who wish to study foreign languages could continue to do so as a fourth language. "We have no objection if students want to study a foreign language as a fourth language," he said.

He added that students opting for a third language should study two Indian languages and said the approach should be broadly acceptable to all stakeholders.

The remarks come amid an ongoing debate over the implementation of the three-language policy in CBSE schools, particularly regarding language choices and preparedness for its rollout.