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Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews NCERT Textbook Distribution For Ongoing Academic Session

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the availability and distribution of NCERT textbooks for the current academic session.

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Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews NCERT Textbook Distribution For Ongoing Academic Session
Dharmendra Pradhan Emphasizes Timely Delivery Of NCERT Textbooks
  • Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed NCERT textbook availability and distribution
  • The meeting included officials from the Ministry of Education and NCERT
  • Pradhan assessed stock levels and coordination with states for timely delivery
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday conducted a review of the availability, printing and distribution of textbooks published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the current academic session. The meeting was attended by Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, and senior officials from the Ministry of Education and NCERT.

During the meeting, Pradhan focused on the preparation of upcoming NCERT textbooks and assessed the stock positions of textbooks across various States and Union Territories.

He examined the coordination between state authorities and distribution agencies to ensure the timely delivery of books, particularly to students in rural and remote areas.

Emphasising the importance of efficient delivery, the Minister directed officials to take necessary actions to strengthen supply chains, augment printing capacity where required, and closely monitor the last-mile delivery process.

The Minister also underscored that no student should face inconvenience due to delays in receiving their textbooks.

As a part of the interim measures to ensure uninterrupted learning, Pradhan also highlighted the availability of digital textbooks on e-Pathshala, which will provide students access to learning resources until physical copies of the textbooks reach all students.

The Ministry of Education continues to prioritise timely distribution and the smooth functioning of the education system to ensure that every student receives the necessary materials for their academic progress.

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