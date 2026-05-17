CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How CBSE Teachers Evaluate Answer Sheets Under On-Screen Marking

CBSE Class 12 Results: CBSE declared the Class 12 board exam results on May 13, continuing its recent trend of announcing results in May. This year, the board implemented the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system on a larger scale, under which teachers evaluated answer sheets digitally instead of checking physical copies.

Soon after the results were announced, several students, parents and teachers took to social media claiming that the new evaluation system had resulted in lower-than-expected marks in some subjects.

One student wrote, "I was expecting more than 85 marks in Physics, but I got only 55. My parents, teachers, everyone was surprised after seeing the result." Similar reactions were shared by several other students online.

Responding to the concerns, CBSE said it had noticed social media posts showing that some Class 12 students were "anxious about their results/marks and are attributing it to change of assessment scheme."

"The CBSE reiterates that student well-being is of paramount importance and, therefore, has attempted to address all possible issues which could arise. The key benefits of OSM are uniformity in evaluation with adherence to the marking scheme prepared by experienced CBSE teachers. The marking scheme also contains alternative methods of answering so that children who answer deploying alternative methods are also graded," the board said in an official statement.

How CBSE Teachers Evaluate Answer Sheets Under OSM

Under the On-Screen Marking system, students continue writing their board examinations in the traditional pen-and-paper format. However, after the exams conclude, answer sheets are scanned and uploaded to a secure digital platform instead of being physically distributed to evaluators.

Teachers appointed for evaluation log into the system using official credentials and check scanned copies of answer sheets online from their respective schools or designated centres. To prepare teachers for the shift to digital evaluation, CBSE conducted training sessions, mock drills and technical support programmes before the checking process began.

Marks are awarded directly on the digital platform while teachers assess each response. According to CBSE, the marking scheme, weightage and evaluation criteria remain unchanged despite the introduction of digital checking. The board says the system mainly helps improve consistency in marking and reduces the chances of manual errors such as incorrect totalling or missed entries.

Another major change is that teachers no longer need to travel to central evaluation hubs for checking answer sheets. The system allows them to complete evaluation work from their own schools, reducing disruption to regular teaching activities.