CBSE Responds After NDTV Report Highlights Students' Concerns Over Digital Evaluation System

CBSE Class 12 OSM System: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a statement addressing concerns raised by students over Class 12 board marks after an NDTV report highlighted complaints linked to the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

In its message, the Board said it was "extremely sensitive" to students' anxieties being expressed on social media and clarified that the OSM mechanism was introduced to ensure "uniformity in evaluation" and adherence to standard marking schemes.

The response comes after NDTV spoke to several students and examiners who questioned the digital evaluation process following this year's results. Many students claimed their marks were significantly lower than expected despite performing well in competitive exams like JEE Main and NEET.

"After clearing JEE Main, I should have been focused on JEE Advanced preparation. Instead, I am now worried whether I will even qualify for IIT admission because my board percentage is below 75," Delhi student Subh Jajoria told NDTV.

An experienced CBSE evaluator Sanjeev Jha also told NDTV that scanned answer sheets were sometimes unclear and students trained to write direct answers for entrance exams may have lost marks under the stricter step-wise digital evaluation system.

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Defending the process, CBSE said the marking scheme prepared by experienced teachers also accommodates "alternative methods of answering" to ensure fair assessment.

The Board added that students dissatisfied with their results can apply for verification of marks, access evaluated answer books and seek re-evaluation. Tele-counselling support has also been made available through 1800-11-8004 and resultcbse2026@gmail.com.

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