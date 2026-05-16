"Error May Occur": CBSE Exam Controller Says Marks Will Be Revised After Verification

Clearing the air around confusion over the marking system and addressing concerns of students who are not satisfied with their scores, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has said that the board has a structured post-result mechanism in place. He said students can request copies of their evaluated answer books, examine them thoroughly, and apply for re-evaluation, adding that if any errors are confirmed in the evaluation process, marks will be duly adjusted.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the controller of examinations said, "The CBSE is an institution that works in the best interest of the students, and we operate with complete transparency."

He further noted that despite a robust evaluation system, minor errors cannot be entirely ruled out given the scale of assessment.

"We evaluate approximately 1.25 crore answer scripts; there is a possibility that an error may occur somewhere. To rectify such errors, we offer certain facilities to our students," Bhardwaj said.

Explaining the post-result process, he said students will first be able to access copies of their evaluated answer sheets.

"The window to request these answer scripts will open on May 19 and students may apply until May 22. Once they receive their answer scripts, they can review them to check if there are any errors within them," he said.

He added that students can then flag discrepancies during the second stage of the process.

"If they identify any errors, they should make a note of them; subsequently, a second window will open from May 26 to May 29, during which they can apply to report that there are issues or discrepancies in their answer scripts that need to be addressed," he said.

Clarifying the verification mechanism, Bhardwaj said corrections, if required, are strictly based on expert scrutiny and can impact marks in both directions.

"If any error is detected, and if our panel of experts confirms that an error indeed exists, that error will be rectified immediately. Furthermore, if correcting that error results in the student being entitled to higher marks, those additional marks will be duly awarded. It is also imperative to clarify here that, conversely, if the correction of an error results in a lower score, the student's marks will be reduced accordingly," he said.

On the issue of misinformation, Bhardwaj urged students and parents to rely only on official sources for updates and cautioned against social media claims.

"Many people on social media have made this their profession to share wrong information, factually incorrect information with students," he said.

He advised students to rely only on the CBSE website and their schools for accurate details and warned that misleading content around post-result services often circulates online.

"Even now, regarding post-result facilities like verification, some people will create videos and share them on social media and disseminate wrong information," he said, adding that students must strictly follow official circulars and prescribed procedures.