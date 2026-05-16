Lucknow Woman Dies By Suicide, Blames Businessman, Wife, 1 Arrested

The Lucknow Police have arrested one of several accused who allegedly abetted a salon manager's suicide. The woman, before dying by suicide, recorded a video and blamed a businessman, his wife and associates for mentally torturing her. The police have sealed the businessman's hotel and salon.

Ratna Singh, 31, died by suicide on May 12. In the video, she accused Sharad Singh and his wife, Pallavi Joshi, of mental torture. She also named Vaishali, Mangal Yadav and Sharad Singh's entire family in the video.

The police arrested Mangal Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, and sent him to jail. The accused worked for Sharad Singh in the latter's hotel business.

The main accused, Sharad and his wife, Pallavi, are missing.

The police had registered the case based on a complaint by Gorakhpur's Sudhir Kumar Singh, the victim's father.

Ratna, 31, had died in Gomtinagar Vistar's Shalimar One World Apartment.

Sudhir Singh has alleged that Sharad Singh used to exploit his daughter. Whenever she resisted, he would threaten to kill her. He said he used to threaten to malign her sisters' image.

When the woman's marriage was fixed with someone else, Singh allegedly sent the victim's call and video recordings to her fiancé's family members, who called off the wedding.

The family members allege that some senior police officers are the accused's friends and are trying to save him.

Sharad Singh runs a company named Virasat and is also a builder.