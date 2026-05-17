CBSE Introduces Support Helpline For Class 12 Evaluation Complaints 2026

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important message for Class 12 students who are feeling anxious or dissatisfied with their 2026 board exam results. Responding to concerns raised on social media regarding the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, the board clarified that the evaluation process has been carried out with transparency and fairness. CBSE also announced multiple support measures, including verification of marks, access to evaluated answer sheets, re-evaluation options, and tele-counselling facilities to help students address their concerns and reduce stress during the post-result period.

CBSE Clarifies On-Screen Marking System

In its official statement, CBSE acknowledged that several students are linking lower-than-expected marks to the On-Screen Marking (OSM) mechanism reintroduced this year. The board clarified that the OSM system has been implemented to ensure uniformity and fairness in evaluation.

According to CBSE, the marking process strictly follows the official marking scheme prepared by experienced subject teachers. The board further explained that alternative methods of answering are also considered during evaluation so that students using different approaches are not disadvantaged.

CBSE stated that every possible effort has been made to avoid errors and maintain transparency in the assessment process.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation and Verification Facilities Available

Verification of marks

Access to evaluated answer books

Re-evaluation process

Tele-Counselling Support for Students

To support students facing stress or uncertainty after the results, CBSE has also activated tele-counselling services. Students can seek guidance through the helpline number 1800-11-8004.

Additionally, students may contact the board through the official email ID for result-related concerns. The board emphasised that every concern raised by students deserves attention and assured candidates that they are not alone during the post-result process.