"This Is An Every Year Issue": CBSE On Students Scoring Higher In JEE Than Class 12 Boards

CBSE Class 12 OSM System: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday addressed concerns raised by Class 12 students over the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, after several students and parents claimed that marks in some subjects were lower than expected.

During a press conference, CBSE officials clarified that the evaluation process has not changed and only the medium of checking answer sheets has shifted from physical copies to digital screens. The board also addressed questions on why nearly 13,000 answer sheets were checked manually and whether the OSM system has led to a drop in marks compared to manual evaluation.

Speaking to NDTV, Department of School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the concerns regarding differences between students' JEE performance and Class 12 board scores are not new.

"This is an every year issue. Petitions are filed every year. Our appeal to students is to use the re-evaluation mechanism," he said while responding to questions on students securing high marks in competitive exams but comparatively lower scores in board examinations.

Responding to questions over why concerns related to evaluation continue to surface almost every year, Sanjay Kumar said the board regularly reviews and improves its systems. "We're constantly reviewing our systems," he said.

OSM For Class 10?

On whether the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system could also be introduced for CBSE Class 10 board examinations, Kumar said no decision has been taken yet. "We will see," he added.

13,000 Answer Sheets Checked Manually

CBSE officials also clarified why nearly 13,000 answer sheets had to be evaluated manually despite the introduction of digital checking. According to the board, some scanned copies could not be properly assessed because students had used very light ink while writing their exams, making the responses unclear on screen.

Addressing concerns over students allegedly receiving lower marks under the OSM system compared to traditional evaluation, officials said such comparisons were not appropriate. They maintained that the digital system leaves no scope for discretionary or "extra" marking and ensures stricter adherence to the official marking scheme.

The board further explained that the scanning and secrecy procedures are conducted by CBSE regional offices before answer sheets are sent to evaluators for digital assessment.

CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh reiterated that OSM should not be viewed as a new evaluation method, stressing that only the medium of checking has changed.

"Earlier, evaluators checked physical answer sheets. This time, they are evaluating the same copies on-screen. The marking scheme remains exactly the same," he said.

Why Was OSM Introduced?

Explaining the rationale behind the shift, Singh said the OSM system was introduced to ensure more uniform evaluation standards across regions, enable location-independent checking, and make the process more consistent and transparent. He added that the digital system also helps reduce transportation and is environmentally friendly.

No Use of AI In Evaluation Method

CBSE also dismissed speculation around the use of Artificial Intelligence in the evaluation process.

"We want to make it very clear that there is no use of AI in OSM," Rahul Singh said.

Re-Evaluation Schedule For Dissatisfied Students

The board further announced the schedule for students seeking verification or re-evaluation of marks. Requests for re-evaluation can be submitted from May 19, applications will begin from May 22, and students will be able to access rechecked answer sheets between May 26 and May 29.

Officials also clarified that there is no provision for a second round of re-evaluation.