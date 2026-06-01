Want To Climb Everest? Here's How Much It Can Cost You

Standing on top of Mount Everest is a dream for many adventure lovers. But reaching the world's highest peak is not just physically challenging; it is also very expensive.

Recently, a 21-year-old Indian mountaineer, Saanika Shah, successfully summited Mount Everest. She had earlier gained attention for performing a Bharatanatyam recital at Everest Base Camp. "Mount Everest is the most challenging, riskiest, and toughest thing I would have ever done in this lifetime," she said.

For an Indian climber, the total cost of an Everest expedition can range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The biggest expenses include permits, Sherpa support, specialised gear, oxygen supplies and logistics required for the climb.

Here's the breakdown

The Everest climbing permit alone can cost around Rs 12-13 lakh. Hiring a Sherpa guide may add another Rs 6-7 lakh. Climbers often pay an additional Rs 1.5-1.7 lakh as a summit bonus for Sherpas who help them reach the top.

Climbers also need specialised high-altitude gear, including insulated suits, mountaineering boots, oxygen masks, gloves and sleeping bags. Buying this equipment can cost another Rs 6-7 lakh.

The largest share of the budget goes towards transport, camps, oxygen cylinders, food, fixed ropes and expedition logistics. This can cost between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. Luxury packages with better facilities may cross Rs 80 lakh or more.

Adventure insurance is estimated at about Rs 1.3 lakh. Travel expenses, baggage charges and other miscellaneous costs vary as per the climber's location and expedition operator.

Climbing Everest comes with serious risks, including extreme weather, altitude sickness and injuries. If a climber falls ill or gets stranded high on the mountain, a helicopter rescue may be needed to bring them to safety. The cost can run into several lakh rupees.

Nepal hiked permit fee

In September 2025, Nepal announced a 36% increase in Mount Everest permit fees, the first such hike in nearly a decade.

During the spring climbing season, which is the busiest period for Everest expeditions because of more favourable weather, the permit fee has risen from Rs 9.05 lakh to Rs 12.35 lakh per person.

Permit fees for other seasons have also increased. Climbers attempting Everest during the autumn season are now paying Rs 6.17 lakh, while those climbing in the winter season are paying Rs 3.08 lakh.