Everest Permit Price Climbs New Heights: Debate Over Nepal's Move

Mount Everest – the world's tallest peak – just became a more expensive dream for climbers. From September 2025, Nepal will increase the permit fees for climbing the iconic peak by 36 per cent, for the first time in nearly a decade. The most popular climbing period, spring, will now cost ₹12.35 lakh per person, which was earlier set at ₹9.05 lakh. Similarly, fees for the less crowded autumn and winter seasons will also see a hike in price and will cost ₹6.17 lakh and ₹3.08 lakh, respectively. According to a news report published by Reuters, Narayan Prasad Regmi, the director general of the Department of Tourism weighed in on the change and said, “The royalty [permit fees] had not been reviewed for a long time. We have updated them now.”

This change comes nearly after a decade. While some see it as a logical step to boost the revenue of the country – as mountain climbing and trekking contribute over four per cent to the country's economy – it actually raises the concern if it will truly address the concerns about overcrowding in this popular spot.

Photo: iStock

Why Did Nepal Introduce A New Permit Fee For Mount Everest?

Nepal's decision to increase Mount Everest climbing permit fees by 36 per cent starting September 2025 stems from several factors such as below:

1. Lack of Policy:

Due to Nepal's lack of policy to constrain the number of permits issued every year, overcrowding became a major drawback at this mountain peak.

2. Environmental Conservation Efforts:

The surge in climbers has led to significant environmental degradation, including waste accumulation on Everest. According to BBC, higher fees aim to fund cleanup initiatives and promote sustainable practices, such as the use of biodegradable waste bags.

3. Safety and Infrastructure Improvements:

Overcrowding has heightened safety risks, contributing to increased fatalities. According to Spanish news outlet Diario AS, the additional funds from permit fees are intended to enhance safety measures, manage climber numbers more effectively, and improve mountain infrastructure to prevent accidents.

4. Economic Revenue Enhancement:

As per Reuters, mountaineering and trekking contribute over 4 per cent to Nepal's economy. With this increased permit fee, it is expected to boost national revenue, supporting economic development and local communities.

Photo: iStock

Was Overcrowding Always An Issue?

In 1953, New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Percival Hillary and Nepali-Indian mountaineer Tenzing Norgay became the first people to climb the mountain range. At the time, only one of two expeditions was allowed into Nepal every year, and out of the 400 people involved in the expedition, only Hillary and Tenzing stood on the summit.

However, the scenario changed in 2019 when Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja posted a picture on social media of the huge queue he saw on his way to climb the summit.

As the photo went viral, the world looked on with astonishment at the sight of more than a hundred climbers in multi-coloured expedition suits jamming every safe resting point on what should have been one of the loneliest places in the world. Today, climbing Everest has become a commodity, and inexperienced climbers are willing to pay huge fees for an almost guaranteed chance at the summit.

Mt. Everest in 2019

Permit Costs In Neighbouring States

To understand Nepal's pricing, let's compare it with other high-altitude peaks in the neighbouring states.

1. K2

K2, also known as Chhogori or Kechu, is the world's second-highest mountain peak after Mount Everest. In 2024, Pakistani climbers were paying PKR 100,000 (₹ 31027.25) for the summer season, PKR 50,000 (₹ 15513.63) for autumn, and PKR 30,000 (₹ 9308.18) for winter. Despite being more affordable, K2 relatively attracts far fewer climbers than Everest due to reasons like dangerous weather conditions.

2. China's Peaks

China has strict regulations for climbing its high-altitude peaks, including Mount Everest's Northside. Hiking to Mount Everest from China can range from $20,000 (₹ 17,30,250.00) to $45,000 (₹ 38,93,062.50). Moreover, you also need to have a Chinese visa, a permit to climb the semi-autonomous region of Tibet, and a climbing permit from the China Tibet Mountaineering Association (CTMA). So, all in all, this is an expensive option with the added expenses.

This hike in the permit prices marks a significant shift in Nepal's tourism policy. Although, high (yet set) prices have not demotivated climbers to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, what happens to Mount Everest's tourism with the newly introduced prices remains unclear.