Which Indian Festivals Are Falling On Weekends In 2025? Book Your Holidays Now

The beginning of the year is a great time to start planning your trips and vacations. To make the most of office/school/college holidays, many people love to take advantage of long weekends and festive leaves. Unfortunately, several major Indian festivals are falling on weekends this year. However, there is still scope for some 3-day long weekends, as we have listed below. We have also provided a short list of possible 4-day long weekends, provided you take one day off in between. So whether you're someone who wants to travel according to these dates or wants to avoid the extra crowds/higher prices/limited availability that these holidays tend to imply, keep these lists in mind:

(All the dates mentioned below are based on the official list of Gazetted Holidays)

Indian Festivals Falling On Weekends In 2025:

Republic Day: January 26, Sunday

Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi: March 30, Sunday

Ram Navami: April 6, Sunday

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): June 7, Saturday

Muharram: July 6, Sunday

Raksha Bandhan: August 9, Saturday

Janmashtami: August 16, Saturday

3-Day Long Weekends In India In 2025:

March 14 to 16 (Friday-Sunday)

Holi falls on March 14, Friday.

March 29 to 31 (Saturday-Monday)

Eid-ul-Fitr/Ramzan Id falls on March 31, Monday. Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi is on March 30, Sunday.

April 18 to 20 (Friday-Sunday)

Good Friday falls on April 18, Friday. Easter is on April 20, Sunday.

May 10 to 12 (Saturday-Monday)

Buddha Purnima falls on May 12, Monday.

August 15 to 17 (Friday-Sunday)

Independence Day falls on August 15, Friday. Janmashtami is the following day.

September 5 to 7 (Friday-Sunday)

Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) and Onam fall on September 5, Friday.

October 18 to 20 (Saturday-Monday)

Diwali (Naraka Chaturdasi) falls on October 20, Monday

4-Day Long Weekends In India In 2025 (By taking one day off)

April 10 to 13 (Thursday-Sunday)

Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 10, Thursday. Take Friday off and the weekend will follow.

October 2 to 5 (Thursday-Sunday)

Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra fall on October 2, Thursday. Take Friday off and the weekend will follow.

December 25 to 28 (Thursday-Sunday)

Christmas falls on December 25, Thursday. Take Friday off and the weekend will follow.

Gazetted Holidays not included in the above lists:

Maha Shivaratri falls on February 26, Wednesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on November 5, Wednesday.

Save this article and pay attention to these dates while planning your travels for 2025!