Long Weekends August 2025: Take 2 Days Off For A 5-Day Holiday

August 2025 is shaping up to be a vacation planner's dream, offering two prime opportunities for extended getaways. Whether you're looking for a quick trip or a longer escape, this month provides the perfect excuse to pack your bags and explore.

Independence & Janmashtami Long Weekend

The first major long weekend centres around India's 78th Independence Day. With Independence Day falling on a Friday (August 15th), followed by Janmashtami on Saturday (August 16th), and the regular Sunday (August 17th), you can enjoy a three-day break without taking any leave. Janmashtami is a public holiday in many states, making this an ideal time for a family trip or a short break.

Ganesh Chaturthi Extended Break Strategy

Later in the month, a five-day extended weekend is possible around Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival falls on Wednesday, August 27th, which is a public holiday in several states, particularly in Western and Southern India. By taking leave on Thursday, August 28th, and Friday, August 29th, you can create a magnificent five-day break, perfect for a longer vacation.

Additionally, Raksha Bandhan is on Saturday, August 9th, which, while already a weekend, offers a great chance to celebrate the sibling bond without affecting work schedules. As regional holidays can vary, it is always a good idea to confirm with your specific state's holiday list before making travel plans. So, start planning now to make the most of these fantastic long weekends in August 2025.

Why this matters:

Schools & offices already observe these national and restricted holidays, with many states aligning holidays for maximum rest effect. Even banks are closed, with up to 15 holidays, including Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi, especially during the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Check local state holiday calendars to confirm optional holidays. With smart leave planning, August 15-17 delivers a relaxed mid‑month weekend, while August 27-31 offers a perfect bridge holiday for maximum time off with minimal leave.