Watch: Foreigner Shares 5 Things Her Children Gained From Living In India

A foreign woman named Kelsey has shared five amazing things that her children have learned from being in India. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she has been raising four young children here and "soaking up all of the amazing things that we encounter on this adventure".

Here are the five points she revealed:

1. Appreciation of hospitality: She said the culture of hospitality stands out the most, describing how warmly people welcomed her and now extend the same love to her children.

2. Natural solutions and Remedies: She added that India influenced her approach to health, where natural remedies are often preferred over over-the-counter or prescription medicines. This shift has inspired her to adopt a more holistic lifestyle for her family.

3. Affordable Househelp: Highlighting daily life, she said access to affordable house help has been essential, allowing her to balance work and family while giving her children constant support and companionship.

4. Toxin-free grocery: She also pointed out that groceries are more affordable and feel healthier, adding that she feels better overall compared to when she was in the United States.

5. Transportation: She spoke about the variety of transportation options, saying her children enjoy the experience of travelling in different ways, turning even simple trips into memorable adventures.

In the end, she also mentioned that being in India helps them to stay connected to their daughter's country of origin. "That will forever be special," Kelsey wrote.

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The post amassed more than 11,500 likes and many comments. "I live in the northern mountains, and believe me when I say I pay a tenth of the cost I used to when living in NYC or EU. Once one finds the calm in the chaos, you can't imagine living elsewhere," one user wrote in the comment section.

"India Is The Place Where When simple Tea Can Cure Your headache. And Trust Me I've tried it and works everytime," another wrote.