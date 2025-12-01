US Woman's Funny Take On Bengaluru's Weather Goes Viral: "It Might Start Snowing"

Dana Marie, a US woman living in Bengaluru , shared a funny video of her experience of the city's chilly weather, comparing it to her hometown in Michigan. In a viral Instagram Reel, which received over 3.5 lakh views, she joked, "How did I survive a childhood in Michigan?" as she shivered in 13°C temperatures, despite wearing multiple layers of clothing.

"Its 13C (about 55F). Reading some of actual comments that I read on weather posts, and adding more to be dramtic. lol. I agree with them," she wrote in the caption. "How did I survive a childhood in Michigan?" Click here to watch the video.

In the video, she says, "Bangalore feels like London right now. The weather in Bengaluru is no longer Bengaluruing."

"If you go out on a scooter right now, you will freeze," she further adds.

"Bro I think it might start snowing. Forgotten what the sun feels like on my skin."

Also Read | Man Attends Friend's Haldi Ceremony In Yellow Blinkit Uniform, Company Responds

Social Media Reaction

Her humorous take on Bengaluru 's winter has resonated with many, with some social media users saying the city's weather is reminiscent of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Others have shared their own experiences of adjusting to Bengaluru 's climate, which is known for being relatively mild compared to other Indian cities, slightly similar to that of Maharashtra's Pune.

Also Read | "Why People Know Only Worst Part": US Woman Challenges Stereotypes About India

"This is how it was in the 80's n 90's when I was growing up here!" one user said.

"That's how Bangalore weather used to be every winter until the early 2000s . We had to goto school everyday in that cold," another wrote.

"No matter how cold it gets, the fan still keeps running and somehow, that's exactly what makes it even more special," a third wrote.